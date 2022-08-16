S&P 500 near unchanged; Walmart and other retailers gain

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Walmart sees smaller profit drop this year
* Home Depot beats sales estimates
* U.S. yields rise as retail data points to more Fed
tightening
* Indexes: Dow gains 0.5%, S&P 500 down 0.1%, Nasdaq down
0.5%
NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was near flat in
late trading on Tuesday as Walmart and Home Depot gained
following stronger-than-expected results and outlooks, while
technology shares declined.
The Dow was solidly higher and the Nasdaq was down.
The S&P 500 consumer discretionary and staples sectors
gave the benchmark index its biggest boost,
while the S&P 500 retail index was up 1.7%.
Walmart Inc shares jumped 5.4% and Home Depot Inc
added 4.3%. Walmart forecast a smaller drop in full-year
profit than previously projected, while Home Depot surpassed
estimates for quarterly sales.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose, weighing on high-growth
stocks.
After struggling for most of the first half of the year,
stocks have bounced since mid-June, helped in part by
better-than-expected earnings from Corporate America.
Investors have also been optimistic the Federal Reserve can
achieve a soft landing for the economy as it tightens policy and
raises interest rates to reduce decades-high inflation.
"When you transition from a bear market to a bull market,
especially one where the Fed is raising rates and there are
concerns over the consumer, you really want to see consumer
discretionary underpinned by enthusiasm. And today's move in
discretionary names is positive for the market," said Quincy
Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial in Charlotte,
North Carolina.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.27 points,
or 0.49%, to 34,078.71, the S&P 500 lost 3.09 points, or
0.07%, to 4,294.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
69.28 points, or 0.53%, to 13,058.78.
Traders are now seeing a 60% chance of a 50 basis-point hike
by the U.S. central bank in September and a 40% chance of a 75
basis-point hike.
Investor sentiment is still bearish, but no longer
"apocalyptically" so, according to BofA's monthly survey of
global fund managers in August.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
1.33-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.06-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 29 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and 36 new lows.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York
Additional reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Susan Mathew and
Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru
Editing by Anil D'Silva and Matthew Lewis)