Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P 500 nears record high on stimulus hopes, strong earnings

08/02/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index neared a record high on Monday as a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and strong second-quarter corporate earnings lifted sentiment ahead of a deluge of macroeconomic data this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.1 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34968.56. The S&P 500 rose 11.6 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 4406.86, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 85.9 points, or 0.59%, to 14758.604 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41aS&P 500 nears record high on stimulus hopes, strong earnings
RE
09:41aJACK DORSEY : Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
RE
09:40aS&P 500 nears record high on stimulus hopes, strong earnings
RE
09:32aS&P 500 nears record high on stimulus hopes, strong earnings
RE
09:28aSouth Africa's MTN flags up to 15% fall in first half profit
RE
09:27aAfterpay co-founder says u.s. now represents their largest consumer base in fy21, fastest growing geography on a volume basis
RE
09:16aSquare exec says afterpay would easy entry into new markets, potentially expand in markets it already exists in
RE
09:06a'IT MEANS THE WORLD' : Families and friends reunite at UK's Heathrow
RE
09:05aATTIVO NETWORKS : ® Named a 2021 Top 10 Black Unicorn by Cyber Defense Magazine
BU
09:05aCDW : Announces Acquisition of Focal Point Data Risk
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 billion buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay
2FLATEXDEGIRO AG : FLATEXDEGIRO : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3ALLIANZ SE : Allianz Warns of Risk to Earnings From Structured Alpha Funds Investigations
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : doubles profit, hints at share buybacks as bad loan fears ease
5Resilient factories battling with delays, rising costs

HOT NEWS