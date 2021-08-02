S&P 500 nears record high on stimulus hopes, strong earnings

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index neared a record high on
Monday as a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and strong
second-quarter corporate earnings lifted sentiment ahead of a
deluge of macroeconomic data this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.1 points, or
0.09%, at the open to 34968.56. The S&P 500 rose 11.6
points, or 0.26%, at the open to 4406.86, while the Nasdaq
Composite rose 85.9 points, or 0.59%, to 14758.604 at
the opening bell.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)