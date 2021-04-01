Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P 500 rides Microsoft, Amazon to record close above 4,000

04/01/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A child leaps off a bench outside the NYSE in New York

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

* Micron jumps after upbeat revenue forecast

* Indexes: S&P 500 +1.18%, Nasdaq up 1.76%, Dow up 0.52%

April 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 surged on Thursday to its first-ever close above the 4,000 mark, lifted by gains in Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet, as well as optimism about a recovering U.S. economy.

Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Nvidia jumped 2% or more, with those and other growth stocks showing signs of awakening after lagging in recent weeks behind so-called value stocks expected to outperform as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Google-parent Alphabet's 3.3% rally left it at its highest close ever.

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly last week. However, other data showed a measure of manufacturing activity soared to its strongest level in more than 37 years in March, with employment at factories the highest since February 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.52% to end at 33,153.21 points, while the S&P 500 gained 1.18% to 4,019.87.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.76% to 13,480.11.

With its latest record, the S&P 500 was up about 7% in 2021, and it has gained 80% from its low in March 2020.

"We’re still bullish for this year, and we think that with stimulus, with the Fed committed to being dovish, with the economy reopening due to more of the U.S. getting vaccinated, overall you're going see corporate earnings do pretty well," said King Lip, chief investment strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management in San Francisco.

U.S. stock markets will close on Good Friday for the holiday. For the shortened week, the S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the Dow gained 0.25% and the Nasdaq added 2.6%.

Trading volume on U.S. exchanges was light at 10.5 billion shares, compared with a 13 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

The Nasdaq remains about 5% below its Feb. 12 record high close, still smarting after higher U.S. bond yields hurt technology stocks.

Eight of the S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with technology , communication services and energy gaining more than 2%.

Micron Technology Inc jumped 4.8% after the chipmaker forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to higher demand for memory chips, thanks to 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software.

U.S.-listed shares of rival Taiwan Semiconductor rose 5.5% after it said it will invest $100 billion over three years to meet rising chip demand.

The CBOE volatility index slipped below 18 points for the first time in 14 months, a level last seen before the coronavirus-driven global financial market meltdown in March 2020.

Johnson & Johnson fell 0.9% after the drugmaker said it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent Biosolutions , whose shares tumbled 13.3%.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 4.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.14-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 29 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 83 new highs and 14 new lows. (Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Medha singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 3.26% 2129.78 Delayed Quote.17.68%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 2.16% 3161 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.27% 0.7613 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.32% 1.3828 Delayed Quote.0.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.79647 Delayed Quote.0.84%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 33153.21 Delayed Quote.8.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.39% 1.17719 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.26% 0.013637 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 4.76% 92.41 Delayed Quote.17.33%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.79% 242.35 Delayed Quote.4.24%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD, UHD) 1.22% 673.511 Real-time Quote.12.16%
NASDAQ 100 1.82% 13329.514957 Delayed Quote.1.58%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.76% 13480.105533 Delayed Quote.2.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.53% 0.7018 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 3.47% 552.47 Delayed Quote.2.25%
S&P 500 1.18% 4019.87 Delayed Quote.5.39%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 2.56% 602 End-of-day quote.13.58%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37pFinancials Up As Archegos Fears Subside -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09:34pUtilities Down On Growth Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
09:34pCommunications Services Up As Archegos Fallout Subsides - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09:33pS&P 500 rides Microsoft, Amazon to record close above 4,000
RE
09:32pTech Gains On Growth Bias -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09:32pGlobal equities surge on factory data, stimulus hopes
RE
09:31pConsumer Cos Up On Spending Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09:30pHealth Care Down Amid Growth Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
09:29pIndustrials Up Ahead Of Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
09:28pMaterials Gain Amid Anticipation Of Infrastructure Legislation -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
2EXPLAINER: Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
3Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Global chip supply chain increasingly vulnerable to massive disruption, study ..
5Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ