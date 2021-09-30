Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P 500 sees worst month since pandemic start

09/30/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A rough finish for a tough month for the stock market. September came to a close with the biggest monthly drop since the start of the health crisis.

The Dow tumbled 546 points on Thursday. The S&P 500 dropped 51. The Nasdaq fell 63... For the month: stocks were down nearly 5 percent - the worst monthly drop since March 2020.

Investors nervously watched as political debate continued in Washington over the debt ceiling and President Biden's signature infrastructure spending plans, even though a government shutdown has been avoided for now.

The third weekly rise in first-time applications for jobless assistance also spooked the market.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits rose 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 362,000 for the week ended Sept. 25.

The number caught Blueprint Capital Advisors CEO Jacob Walthour off guard.

"The initial jobless claims numbers being up, I must admit, was a complete surprise to me, you know, given this backdrop of 10 million job openings. Almost every place I go from Popeye's Fried Chicken to Starbucks to, you know, local mom and pop smoothie shops have help wanted signs in their windows. And so it was really a surprise to me."

The Labor Department cited a change in the way California is classifying the unemployed.

Economists belief the labor market recovery remains intact despite the recent uptick in unemployment claims, which is also being tied to workers scared to go back to work because of the health crisis and those who would rather get fired than get the vaccine.

In individual stock action, shares of Bed Bath and Beyond were hung out to dry. The retailer missed quarterly sales and profit forecasts and slashed its full-year outlook citing supply chain disruptions and a slowdown in consumer spending due to the health crisis. The stock lost more than one-fifth of its value in just one day.

Kohl's was another retailer slammed on Wall Street. Bank of America downgraded the stock on fear that supply chain disruptions will hamper that department store's recovery. That stock was down more than 12 percent.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pMerck to buy Acceleron for about $11.5 billion in rare disease drug push
RE
05:56pPhillips 66 to cut 30% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
RE
05:53pGM, Ford extend some production cuts due to chip shortage
RE
05:47pS&P 500 sees worst month since pandemic start
RE
05:46pBiden prepares to scale back lofty goals as signature spending plan under threat
RE
05:43pSenators target Facebook over harm to teens
RE
05:42pUtilities Down As Traders Hedge On Yields, Legislative Outlook - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pHealth Care Down, But Not By Much, As Deal Activity Cushions Losses - Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:39pCommunications Services Flat On Rotation Out Of Growth Sectors - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:38pTech Down, Compounding September Losses -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
3Analysis-Growth funds among Q3 winners for U.S. investors as COVID worr..
4Analysis-U.S. Fed navigates policy minefield with impending digital dol..
5Paltalk, Inc. Engages ClearThink to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Pr..

HOT NEWS