Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P 500 sets record high, crypto market cap passes $2 trillion

04/05/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

* World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - A string of surprisingly robust economic data boosted investor risk appetite on Monday, which sent the S&P 500 and the Dow to all-time closing highs and boosted cryptocurrency market cap over the $2 trillion hurdle.

Friday's employment report showed the economy added 916,000 jobs last month, suggesting stimulus and vaccine deployment have jump-started what could be the strongest yearly economic performance in decades.

Enthusiasm over the growing momentum of economic recovery was boosted on Monday with the Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing PMI report, which showed the pandemic-battered services sector expanded at a record pace in March.

"You're seeing pretty broad-based strength and that's a positive for the market," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "That kind of breadth in the market, it tends to portend advances that have legs."

That broad-based strength carried over into cryptocurrencies.

Demand for digital cash continues to grow, with market cap hitting a record high of $2 trillion on Monday.

"It's a risk-on day, and an environment where people are willing to take on risk helps the crytocurrencies," Carlson added.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 373.98 points, or 1.13%, to 33,527.19, the S&P 500 gained 58.04 points, or 1.44%, to 4,077.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 225.49 points, or 1.67%, to 13,705.59.

The dollar dipped to a one-week low against a basket of currencies as U.S. stocks rallied, although low liquidity in many parts of the world off for Easter holidays may have exaggerated the move.

The dollar index fell 0.46%, with the euro up 0.4% to $1.1809.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.48% versus the greenback at 110.20 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3903, up 0.54% on the day.

European and Australian stock markets were closed in observance of Easter Monday, while China's stock market was dark in observance of Tomb Sweeping day.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.97%.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.06%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.03% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.79%.

U.S. Treasury yields dipped as investors consolidated their positions, though the uptrend remains intact in the wake of Friday's payrolls report.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 1.7127%, from 1.72% late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.3541%, from 2.37% late on Friday.

Oil prices fell as increasing OPEC+ supply and rising Iranian output, along with the threat of a new wave of COVID-19 infections, offset hopes for a demand rebound driven by economic revival.

U.S. crude settled at $58.65 per barrel, down 4.6% on the day, while Brent shed 4.18% to end at $62.15 per barrel.

Gold prices edged lower as the safe-haven metal's luster was dimmed by rising global equity prices.

Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,727.98 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled little changed at $1,728.80.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.13% 33527.19 Delayed Quote.8.32%
NASDAQ 100 2.02% 13598.163051 Delayed Quote.3.42%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.67% 13705.593052 Delayed Quote.4.59%
NIKKEI 225 0.79% 30089.25 Real-time Quote.8.78%
S&P 500 1.44% 4077.91 Delayed Quote.7.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:28pFed should be 'deliberately patient' on policy, Mester says
RE
04:26pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 sets record high, crypto market cap passes $2 trillion
RE
04:26pSouthwest recalls 209 pilots as travel demand recovers
RE
04:25pS&P 500 sets record high, crypto market cap passes $2 trillion
RE
04:21pCrypto market cap surges to record $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion
RE
04:21pU.S. bankruptcies increased in March in sign backlog may be clearing -Epiq AACER
RE
04:17pClimate change shrinks marine life richness near equator - study
RE
04:12pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Strong economic data lifts Dow, S&P 500 to record closes
RE
04:03pBiden says no evidence higher corporate taxes will drive companies abroad
RE
03:49pWHO wins dismissal of lawsuit in New York over pandemic response
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500 sets record high, crypto market cap passes $2 trillion
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : shares surge after company posts record deliveries
3South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
4AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : After failed takeover, Air Transat seeks help as debt crunch looms
5GAMESTOP CORP. : GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ