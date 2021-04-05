S&P 500 sets record high, crypto market cap passes $2 trillion

* Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - A string of surprisingly
robust economic data boosted investor risk appetite on Monday,
which sent the S&P 500 and the Dow to all-time closing highs and
boosted cryptocurrency market cap over the $2 trillion hurdle.
Friday's employment report showed the economy added 916,000
jobs last month, suggesting stimulus and vaccine deployment have
jump-started what could be the strongest yearly economic
performance in decades.
Enthusiasm over the growing momentum of economic recovery
was boosted on Monday with the Institute for Supply Management's
nonmanufacturing PMI report, which showed the pandemic-battered
services sector expanded at a record pace in March.
"You're seeing pretty broad-based strength and that's a
positive for the market," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive
officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.
"That kind of breadth in the market, it tends to portend
advances that have legs."
That broad-based strength carried over into
cryptocurrencies.
Demand for digital cash continues to grow, with market cap
hitting a record high of $2 trillion on Monday.
"It's a risk-on day, and an environment where people are
willing to take on risk helps the crytocurrencies," Carlson
added.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 373.98 points,
or 1.13%, to 33,527.19, the S&P 500 gained 58.04 points,
or 1.44%, to 4,077.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added
225.49 points, or 1.67%, to 13,705.59.
The dollar dipped to a one-week low against a basket of
currencies as U.S. stocks rallied, although low liquidity in
many parts of the world off for Easter holidays may have
exaggerated the move.
The dollar index fell 0.46%, with the euro up
0.4% to $1.1809.
The Japanese yen strengthened 0.48% versus the greenback at
110.20 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at
$1.3903, up 0.54% on the day.
European and Australian stock markets were closed in
observance of Easter Monday, while China's stock market was dark
in observance of Tomb Sweeping day.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
gained 0.97%.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.06%. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.03%
higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.79%.
U.S. Treasury yields dipped as investors consolidated their
positions, though the uptrend remains intact in the wake of
Friday's payrolls report.
Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price
to yield 1.7127%, from 1.72% late on Friday.
The 30-year bond last rose 7/32 in price to
yield 2.3541%, from 2.37% late on Friday.
Oil prices fell as increasing OPEC+ supply and rising
Iranian output, along with the threat of a new wave of COVID-19
infections, offset hopes for a demand rebound driven by economic
revival.
U.S. crude settled at $58.65 per barrel, down 4.6%
on the day, while Brent shed 4.18% to end at $62.15 per
barrel.
Gold prices edged lower as the safe-haven metal's luster was
dimmed by rising global equity prices.
Spot gold dropped 0.1% to $1,727.98 an ounce. U.S.
gold futures settled little changed at $1,728.80.
