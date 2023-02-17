Advanced search
S&P 500 slides as investors fret about interest rates

02/17/2023 | 07:14pm EST
STORY: Stocks ended mixed on Friday as investors worried that inflation and a resilient U.S. job market could put the Federal Reserve on pace for more interest rate hikes.

The Dow edged up four tenths of a percent, while the S&P shed about three tenths of a percent and the Nasdaq slid more than half a percent.

The see-saw session on Wall Street followed economic data this week that pointed to elevated inflation, a tight job market and resilience in consumer spending, giving the Fed more room to raise borrowing costs.

Hans Olsen is Chief Investment Officer of Fiduciary Trust.

"Well, I think what's happening today in markets, the pressure's being driven from basically a changing narrative around where the terminal rate will be for Fed funds. [FLASH] I think ultimately where we land, the terminal rate, will be somewhere around, at the end of the day, somewhere between 4 and half to 5 and a half percent. And what that really means is that the terminal rate will have to be above the inflation rate."

Shares of mega-caps Microsoft and Nvidia fell, both weighing on the S&P 500 as the yield on 10-year Treasury note hit a three-month high.

Moderna fell more than 3% after its experimental messenger RNA-based flu vaccine delivered mixed results in a study.

Shares of Deere & Company surged 7.5% after the world's largest farm equipment maker raised its annual profit forecast and beat quarterly earnings expectations.

And Tesla was the most traded company in the S&P 500, with shares rising more than 3%.


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.6877 Delayed Quote.1.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.55% 1.20395 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.7419 Delayed Quote.1.12%
DEERE & COMPANY 7.53% 433.31 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.00% 1.0694 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012088 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.56% 258.06 Delayed Quote.7.61%
MODERNA, INC. -3.31% 166.6 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.58% 11787.27 Real-time Quote.13.27%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.6244 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.79% 213.88 Delayed Quote.46.35%
TESLA, INC. 3.10% 208.31 Delayed Quote.69.11%
HOT NEWS