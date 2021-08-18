Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P 500 slips after Fed minutes show split over jobs, taper

08/18/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Most sectors drop; staples, real estate weak

* Dow down 0.33%, S&P down 0.25%, Nasdaq up 0.07%

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials fell modestly on Wednesday after the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year."

Wall Street's main indexes hit session lows shortly after the release of the Fed's minutes, but then recovered somewhat, with the Nasdaq in positive territory.

"Most participants anticipated that the economy would continue to make progress toward those goals" and that the standard "could be reached this year," according to minutes of the July 27-28 meeting, in which the U.S. central bank policymakers discussed when to end pandemic-era support and how to respond to higher-than-expected inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.92 points, or 0.33%, to 35,225.36, the S&P 500 lost 11.27 points, or 0.25%, to 4,436.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.17 points, or 0.07%, to 14,666.35.

Almost all of the S&P 500 sectors were negative, with real estate and consumer staples among the weakest performers.

Investors are looking for signs about when the Fed will rein in its easy money policies, which have been a crucial support as the S&P 500 has roughly doubled from its March 2020 low. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:17pMinutes reveal a Fed split over job market, bond-buying taper
RE
03:14pMaersk signs first green methanol deal in step towards dropping fossil fuels
RE
02:52pStocks wobble on Fed minutes, dollar drops
RE
02:52pStocks wobble on Fed minutes, dollar drops
RE
02:50pS&P 500 slips after Fed minutes show split over jobs, taper
RE
02:41pCboe sharply pares gains, last up 1.7% after cme denies takeover bid
RE
02:37pCme shares pare losses, last down 2.4%; daily volume highest since at least march 19
RE
02:35pBiden and Israeli PM set to discuss Iran strategy at meeting next week
RE
02:33pCme group shares down 4.2% after bid for cboe; cboe shares up 8.5%
RE
02:25pBrazil's debt to stabilize as economy grows -Treasury official
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent says more regulations set to come as quarterly profit jumps
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4VARTA AG : VARTA : Berenberg reaffirms its Neutral rating
5MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..

HOT NEWS