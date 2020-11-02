S&P, Dow Industrials Climb as Election Looms

By Jem Bartholomew, Alexander Osipovich and Frances Yoon

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rose Monday ahead of an election that will shape the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn.

The blue-chip index gained 253 points, or 1%, in afternoon trading, rebounding after its worst week since March. The Dow was up by more than 540 points in the morning, before paring gains.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.3%, dragged down by declines in technology stocks.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Trump by 10 percentage points among voters nationally, although Mr. Biden's lead is tighter in the battleground states that are likely to decide the election, according to a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll.

Investors have been hoping for a definitive result in the presidential race, helping avoid a contested outcome, and clear control of the Senate and House by the same major party. That would lead to more clarity on additional stimulus packages and new legislation on health care and taxes.

"It's a bit of a relief rally," Hans Olsen, chief investment officer of Fiduciary Trust Co., said of Monday's gains. "We're coming to the end of the election cycle, and we're on the verge of resolving the uncertainty."

Last week's 5.6% slide in the S&P 500 prompted some bargain shopping by investors, setting the stage for Monday's rebound, analysts said. The broad-based index is down more than 8% from the records it reached in early September, before being dragged down by a selloff in tech stocks and jitters over the election.

"We could see some buying back, with some investors seeing this as a buying opportunity given the huge selloff that we had last week," said Sean Markowicz, strategist at Schroder Investment Management.

New data showed U.S. factory activity expanded at a fast clip in October. The Institute for Supply Management said its purchasing-managers index came in at 59.3 last month, beating expectations from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal, who predicted it to be 56.0. Strong demand for consumer goods and capital equipment has driven a manufacturing rebound after coronavirus-related disruptions depressed output this spring.

Overseas, new lockdown measures introduced in the U.K., France, Germany, Ireland, Austria and Belgium to contain the pandemic have been less restrictive than some investors expected, and for a shorter duration. Schools by and large remain open, and governments have expressed hope the new restrictions will be lifted within weeks.

"They are definitely what I'd call lockdown light: not as stringent as what we saw in the first wave," said Justin Onuekwusi, fund manager and head of retail multiasset funds at Legal & General Investment Management. "That has to be a positive for the economy and markets overall."

Most of the S&P 500's 11 sectors were in positive territory Monday, with materials, energy and industrial stocks among the strongest performers. Tech and consumer-discretionary stocks fell.

Twitter stock tumbled 5.7%, adding to its losses after a 21% slide Friday. The company reported slow user growth last week. Shares of Amazon.com and Facebook also continued losing ground after sharp drops on Friday, declining 2.1% and 1.3%, respectively.

Shares of Clorox rose 3% after it reported sales during the recent quarter that beat analysts' expectations, continuing gains from purchases of wipes, disinfectants and personal-care items during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dunkin' Brands shares rallied 6.3%. Inspire Brands, the owner of Arby's, said at the end of last week that it would acquire Dunkin' for $8.8 billion in one of the largest restaurant deals in years.

More companies are set to report earnings today after the market closes, including PayPal Holdings and Mondelez International.

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.6%, led by stocks in Germany and France. The gauge and the Euro Stoxx 50 failed to show prices for about an hour after markets opened Monday due to issues with index calculation, according to operator Deutsche Börse Group, in the latest technical snafu to hit European markets.

Investors are operating on the assurance that governments are prepared to pump stimulus into the economy, said Alan Custis, managing director of Lazard Asset Management. There also is a better understanding of how to cope with the coronavirus, and markets know which companies are likely to perform better or worse under lockdown restrictions, he said.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.4%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.5%.

"Investors are viewing Asia as a safe haven ahead of a good probability that we could see a contested election," said David Chao, Invesco's global market strategist for Asia-Pacific excluding Japan.

Oil prices rebounded after sinking to five-month lows last week. Futures on Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, gained 1.7% to $38.59 a barrel. Last week the gauge fell more than 10%, logging its worst week since April, on concerns that renewed coronavirus restrictions would sap energy demand.

In bond markets, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 0.842%, from 0.858% on Friday.

