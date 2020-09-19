S&P Global Ratings Affirms the Sovereign Credit Rating and Changes the Outlook on Botswana from Stable to Negative

Bank of Botswana

September 18, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

S&P AFFIRMS THE SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATING AND CHANGES THE

OUTLOOK ON BOTSWANA FROM STABLE TO NEGATIVE

S&P Global Ratings has, on September 18, 2020, released an update of the sovereign credit rating for Botswana. The country's sovereign credit rating for long- term foreign and domestic currency bonds are affirmed at "BBB+", and short-term foreign and domestic currency bonds at "A-2". However, S&P Global Ratings changed the outlook from stable to negative.

The negative outlook is premised on the expected higher pressures on Botswana's economic, external and fiscal performance over the next two years, notably arising from the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, compounded by weaker diamond exports. The rating agency, therefore, expects the twin deficits (fiscal and balance of payments) to gradually drain the country's traditionally strong savings, over the medium term.

The BBB+ and A-2 sovereign credit ratings, for both long-term and short-term, foreign and domestic currency denominated debt are retained, amid pressures posed by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges that could delay medium-term fiscal consolidation. The affirmation of the ratings is underpinned by stable and predictable institutional frameworks, positive impact of the monetary policy framework, adherence to rule of law and effective policy