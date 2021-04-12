Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

S&P Global Ratings : Announces Regulatory Website Redesign and Integration

04/12/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Ratings announced the redesign and integration of its regulatory website into www.spglobal.com/ratings. Every visitor to S&P Global Ratings online now gets the same user interface and the same look and feel that is currently available across spglobal.com/ratings, accessible from a single URL.

S&P Global Ratings' regulatory disclosures, policies, code of conduct, rating histories, and rating definitions now benefit from the same functionalities that S&P Global introduced to www.spglobal.com/ratings in August 2019, including an improved mobile experience, intuitive user journeys for relevant content, a simplified and smarter search function and enhanced Search Engine Optimization (SEO), among other features. The "Find a Rating" feature has also been added to the site navigation, making it easier to access and search ratings by entity, cusip, etc. or browse ratings by Practice.

"The transparency of our ratings, credit research, processes, and our adherence to all regulatory requirements is at the core of everything we do," said Bruce Schachne, Managing Director, Head of Sales, Americas. "With this integration, and the consistent and simple web experience it creates, we're able to increase that transparency for market participants and the public."

S&P Global Ratings is committed to providing transparency to the market through high-quality independent opinions on creditworthiness. Safeguarding the quality, independence and integrity of our ratings, including by identifying and managing potential conflicts of interest, is embedded in our culture and at the core of everything we do. For more on S&P Global Ratings and Transparency, please visit: https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/about/transparency.

This report does not constitute a rating action. S&P Global Ratings is the world's leading provider of independent credit ratings. Our ratings are essential to driving growth, providing transparency and helping educate market participants so they can make decisions with confidence. We have more than 1 million credit ratings outstanding on government, corporate, financial sector and structured finance entities and securities. We offer an independent view of the market built on a unique combination of broad perspective and local insight. We provide our opinions and research about relative credit risk; market participants gain independent information to help support the growth of transparent, liquid debt markets worldwide.

S&P Global Ratings is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/ratings

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-ratings-announces-regulatory-website--redesign-and-integration-301267091.html

SOURCE S&P Global Ratings


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:33pBaozun Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020
GL
05:33pRESILIENCE  : Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Biologics Manufacturing Company Ology Bioservices
BU
05:32pASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pAs Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for hurting automakers
RE
05:31pELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY  : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results Of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:31pINGERSOLL RAND INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pASPEN TECHNOLOGY  : Driving Growth with Prescriptive Maintenance in Food and Beverage Processing
PU
05:31pINVESTORS TITLE  : 2021 Letter to Shareholders
PU
05:31pNEW YORK TIMES  : Honors From the Los Angeles Press Club
PU
05:31pMIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS  : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ