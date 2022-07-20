Log in
S&P Global U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

07/20/2022 | 10:15am EDT
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Jul 16    240K   (20)   244K 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy              Jul       1.6    (18)  -3.3 
          1000  Leading Index                  Jun      -0.6%   (15)  -0.4% 
Friday    0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI  Jul       52.2   (11)   52.7* 
          0945  S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Jul       53.0   (9)    52.7* 
 
*End-June Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-20-22 1014ET

