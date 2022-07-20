S&P Global U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jul 16 240K (20) 244K 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Jul 1.6 (18) -3.3 1000 Leading Index Jun -0.6% (15) -0.4% Friday 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Mfg PMI Jul 52.2 (11) 52.7* 0945 S&P Global U.S. Flash Svcs PMI Jul 53.0 (9) 52.7* *End-June Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

