Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

S&P Global downgrades developer Greenland to 'selective default'

06/22/2022 | 01:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sign of Greenland Holdings Corp. Ltd. is seen on its building in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Ratings agency S&P Global on Wednesday downgraded Greenland Holdings to "selective default", after the Chinese state-backed property developer extended the maturity of its $500-million bonds by one year.

Shanghai-based Greenland is the first state-backed developer to extend a dollar-bond payment since the country's property sector plunged into a debt crisis last year.

"We view the transaction as a distressed debt restructuring and tantamount to a default," the ratings agency said in a statement, adding that Greenland likely would have lacked the resources and funding options to fully repay the notes upon maturity had they not been extended.

Among private developers, many players have already offered bond exchanges to ease their liquidity pressures while a few, including China Evergrande Group and Sunac China, have defaulted on some payments.

Greenland last week secured bondholders' approval to extend the maturity of its 6.75% notes with an outstanding of $488 million by one year to June 25, 2023.

S&P said on Wednesday Greenland still faces a significant amount of offshore debt maturities over the next 12 months, totalling about $2.4 billion.

In a filing last month, the company said the group's business operations, financial performance and short-term liquidity have been adversely affected by COVID-19 outbreaks in Shanghai and across the country as well as the pandemic control measures.

Wu Zhengkui, general manager of Greenland's finance department, told investors that the firm was "fully capable" of repaying on time three other bond tranches due later this year, as the June payment was only affected by cashflow disruptions due to lockdowns since March, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The bond in question traded at 46.6 cents on the dollar on Wednesday, compared to 46.7 cents in the previous session.

Shares of Greenland listed in Shanghai eased 1.3%, versus a 0.9% drop in the CSI Real Estate Index.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37aSaipem's planned 2 billion euro capital hike to run from June 27
RE
01:29aS&P Global downgrades developer Greenland to 'selective default'
RE
01:27aEarthquake of magnitude 6.1 shakes Afghanistan, Pakistan
RE
01:22aAfghanistan quake kills at least 130
RE
01:22aChina's June home sales likely to rise sharply -private forecaster
RE
01:20a$2.4 trillion put into energy in 2022 not enough to tackle supply crunch - IEA
RE
01:17aPakistan, IMF say bailout talks make progress
RE
01:13aGradual hike in Thai policy rate to limit side effects -c.bank minutes
RE
01:11aEU seeks to heal, bring back nature with landmark law
RE
01:07aIndian shares drop over 1% after pullback rally fizzles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Andfjord Salmon AS: Food industry major Jerónimo Martins Group to inves..
2Samsung Electro-Mechanics Plans To Invest 300 Billion Won In Flip Chip ..
3Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
4Nordic Unmanned : Equinor and Nordic Unmanned start the world's first o..
5Stellantis looks beyond SUV era with new Peugeot 408

HOT NEWS