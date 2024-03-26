March 26 (Reuters) - S&P Global downgraded its outlooks on five regional U.S. banks to "negative" from "stable" due to their commercial real estate exposures, the ratings agency said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
