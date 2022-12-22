S&P Global lowers Pakistan's rating to 'CCC+/C'

Pakistan's already low foreign exchange reserves will remain under pressure through 2023 unless oil prices slump or foreign assistance improves, the agency said. The country also faces elevated political risks which may affect its policy trajectory over the next year.

This year's severe floods, surging food and energy inflation as well as rising global interest rates are also expected to depress Pakistan's economic and fiscal outcomes, with refinancing challenges over the medium term, the report said.

The agency maintained its outlook at "stable".

