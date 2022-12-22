Advanced search
S&P Global lowers Pakistan's rating to 'CCC+/C'

12/22/2022 | 09:42am EST
FILE PHOTO: The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York

(Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P Global cut Pakistan's long-term sovereign credit rating by one notch to "CCC+" from "B" to reflect a continued weakening of the country's external, fiscal and economic metrics.

Pakistan's already low foreign exchange reserves will remain under pressure through 2023 unless oil prices slump or foreign assistance improves, the agency said. The country also faces elevated political risks which may affect its policy trajectory over the next year.

This year's severe floods, surging food and energy inflation as well as rising global interest rates are also expected to depress Pakistan's economic and fiscal outcomes, with refinancing challenges over the medium term, the report said.

The agency maintained its outlook at "stable".

(Reporting by Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
