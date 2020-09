The firm said it expected UK GDP to now drop 9.7% compared to its previous forecast of an 8.1% fall in June, while next year's rebound would be 7.9% versus 6.5% previously.

It added however that "a hard Brexit leading to new import and export tariffs, as well as non-tariff trade barriers" would add another layer of challenge for European companies, and be "especially detrimental for the UK economy".

