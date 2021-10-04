S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.06% Lower at 77578.90 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 47.27 points or 0.06% today to 77578.90

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 3.11% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Off 3.11% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up 78.21% from its 52-week low of 43532.74 hit Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Rose 75.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.11% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept 13, 2021

--Up 67.59% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 26352.41 points or 51.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-21 1727ET