S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.10% Lower at 65939.58 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 65.71 points or 0.10% today to 65939.58

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1376.00 points or 2.04% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Wednesday, July 7, 2021

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Off 3.25% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 3.25% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 65.68% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 25.59% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.25% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 42.44% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 14713.09 points or 28.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1730ET