S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.16% Lower at 75115.05 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 117.56 points or 0.16% today to 75115.05
--Fourth highest close in history
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 1336.63 points or 1.75% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point decline since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021
--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Off 1.75% from its record close of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 1.75% from its 52-week high of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
--Up 88.73% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020
--Rose 67.67% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.75% from its 2021 closing high of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 62.26% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 23888.56 points or 46.63%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-02-21 1730ET