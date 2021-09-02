S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.16% Lower at 75115.05 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 117.56 points or 0.16% today to 75115.05

--Fourth highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1336.63 points or 1.75% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

--Largest two day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Off 1.75% from its record close of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.75% from its 52-week high of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

--Up 88.73% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 67.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.75% from its 2021 closing high of 76451.68 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 62.26% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 23888.56 points or 46.63%

