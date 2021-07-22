S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 65675.10 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 157.11 points or 0.24% today to 65675.10

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 3.63% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 3.63% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 65.01% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 35.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.63% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 41.87% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 14448.61 points or 28.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

