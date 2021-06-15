Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.25% Higher at 67005.83 -- Data Talk

06/15/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 169.00 points or 0.25% today to 67005.83

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 911.86 points or 1.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Up 13 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 1.68% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.68% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 76.37% from its 52-week low of 37990.59 hit Thursday, June 18, 2020

--Rose 56.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.68% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 44.75% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 13.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 15779.34 points or 30.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1735ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.37% Higher at 20231.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 130091.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.24% Lower at 50908.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.25% Higher at 67005.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 85.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:14pADRs End Mostly Lower
DJ
12:49pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 4143.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:49pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.47% Higher at 3565.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:49pCAC-40 Index Ends 0.35% Higher at 6639.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:49pDAX Ends 0.36% Higher at 15729.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Wall Street retrenches and awaits Fed while oil surges
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, Pfizer, Rolls-Royce, Nike, Oatly...
4What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5Fed walks tightrope between big jobs gap and rising inflation

HOT NEWS