S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.25% Higher at 67005.83 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 169.00 points or 0.25% today to 67005.83

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 911.86 points or 1.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, June 10, 2021

--Up 13 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 1.68% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.68% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 76.37% from its 52-week low of 37990.59 hit Thursday, June 18, 2020

--Rose 56.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.68% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 44.75% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 13.05%

--Year-to-date it is up 15779.34 points or 30.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1735ET