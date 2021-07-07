S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.28% Lower at 63383.23 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 179.76 points or 0.28% today to 63383.23

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1465.33 points or 2.26% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 30, 2021

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 7.00% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 7.00% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 59.25% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 48.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.00% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 36.92% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 12156.74 points or 23.73%

