S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.50% Lower at 62059.97 -- Data Talk

07/01/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 311.98 points or 0.50% today to 62059.97

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 4873.09 points or 7.28% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, April 15, 2021 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Off 8.94% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, June 1, 2021

--Off 8.94% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 57.11% from its 52-week low of 39500.85 hit Thursday, July 2, 2020

--Rose 57.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.94% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 34.06% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 10833.48 points or 21.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1723ET

