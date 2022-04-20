S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.57% Higher at 92559.34 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 520.99 points or 0.57% today to 92559.34

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 2213.48 points or 2.45% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 4, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 3.63% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Off 3.63% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 96.42% from its 52-week low of 47122.62 hit Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Rose 94.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.71% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 14.26% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 9059.23 points or 10.85%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-22 1736ET