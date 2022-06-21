S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.59% Lower at 86545.90 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 515.00 points or 0.59% today to 86545.90

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1919.65 points or 2.17% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 9.89% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 9.89% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 39.46% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 31.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.65% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 6.84% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 3045.79 points or 3.65%

