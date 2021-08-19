S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.61% Lower at 66681.73 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 412.60 points or 0.61% today to 66681.73

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2863.03 points or 4.12% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Tuesday, June 29, 2021

--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, June 30, 2021

--Off 4.12% from its record close of 69544.76 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Off 4.12% from its 52-week high of 69544.76 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 67.54% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 39.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.12% from its 2021 closing high of 69544.76 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 44.05% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is up 15455.24 points or 30.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

