S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.61% Lower at 87400.00 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 537.89 points or 0.61% today to 87400.00

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1741.39 points or 1.95% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 9.00% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 9.00% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 40.83% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 30.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.73% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 7.90% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 3899.89 points or 4.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1739ET