S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.63% Lower at 78488.50 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 500.73 points or 0.63% today to 78488.50

--Fourth highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1577.41 points or 1.97% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 1.97% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.97% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up 97.21% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 86.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.97% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept 13, 2021

--Up 69.55% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 27262.01 points or 53.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1726ET