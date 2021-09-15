Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.63% Lower at 78488.50 -- Data Talk

09/15/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 500.73 points or 0.63% today to 78488.50

--Fourth highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1577.41 points or 1.97% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

--Largest two day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 1.97% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.97% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up 97.21% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 86.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.97% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept 13, 2021

--Up 69.55% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 27262.01 points or 53.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-21 1726ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 87.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.68% to 20,693.79
RE
05:27pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.68% Higher at 20693.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 115062.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.73% Higher at 52192.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.63% Lower at 78488.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:23pDow Jones Industrial Average : Oil prices jump over $2/bbl after drawdown in U.S. stocks
RE
05:07pCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : TSX rebounds from 3-week low, led by energy shares
RE
12:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.09% Lower at 4145.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.79% Lower at 3544.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft : Biden enlists Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine ma..
2U S Global Investors : Global shares edge higher on Wall Street strengt..
3Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Centene, Darktrace, Flutter, Malibu B..
4LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton : Fashion & Leather Goods · September ..
5China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market

HOT NEWS