  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.64% Lower at 71550.54 -- Data Talk

08/26/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 458.54 points or 0.64% today to 71550.54

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day winning streak

--Off 0.64% from its record close of 72009.08 hit Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 0.64% from its 52-week high of 72009.08 hit Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up 79.78% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 61.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.64% from its 2021 closing high of 72009.08 hit Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021

--Up 54.56% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 8.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 20324.05 points or 39.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-21 1734ET

