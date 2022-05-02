S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.73% Lower at 87608.13 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 642.84 points or 0.73% today to 87608.13

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2746.10 points or 3.04% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 8.78% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 8.78% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 80.06% from its 52-week low of 48655.51 hit Tuesday, May 4, 2021

--Rose 79.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.02% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 8.15% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4108.02 points or 4.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 1737ET