S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.79% Higher at 78191.50 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 612.60 points or 0.79% today to 78191.50

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 2.34% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Sept. 17, 2021

--Off 2.34% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up 79.62% from its 52-week low of 43532.74 hit Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Rose 75.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.34% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept 13, 2021

--Up 68.91% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 26965.01 points or 52.64%

