S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.88% Higher at 92038.35 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 799.13 points or 0.88% today to 92038.35

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1692.49 points or 1.87% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 4.17% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, April 8, 2022

--Off 4.17% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 96.27% from its 52-week low of 46894.48 hit Tuesday, April 20, 2021

--Rose 96.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.27% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 13.62% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 8538.24 points or 10.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1754ET