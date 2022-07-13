S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 102270.96 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 938.87 points or 0.91% today to 102270.96

--Fourth highest close in history

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3579.05 points or 3.38% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Off 3.38% from its record close of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 3.38% from its 52-week high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Up 64.60% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 59.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.38% from its 2022 closing high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Up 26.25% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 15.63%

--Year-to-date it is up 18770.85 points or 22.48%

