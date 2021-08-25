S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.92% Higher at 72009.08 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 655.28 points or 0.92% today to 72009.08

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 5327.35 points or 7.99% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 80.93% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 57.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 55.55% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 9.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 20782.59 points or 40.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

