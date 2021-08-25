Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.92% Higher at 72009.08 -- Data Talk

08/25/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 655.28 points or 0.92% today to 72009.08

--A new record close

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 5327.35 points or 7.99% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 7, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up 80.93% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 57.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 55.55% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 9.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 20782.59 points or 40.57%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-21 1728ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.05% to 87.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.50% Higher at 120817.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.69% Higher at 52345.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.92% Higher at 72009.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:29pThe S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.19% Higher at 20587.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pFTSE 100 Closes Up as Financials Edge Higher
DJ
12:38pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 4181.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.14% Lower at 3620.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 6676.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:38pDAX Ends 0.28% Lower at 15860.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
2CASSAVA SCIENCES, INC. : INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cassava Sci..
3Warren Buffett's latest shopping spree
4ANALYSIS-INFLATION VS JOBS HOLE: A tradeoff the Fed still hopes to skirt
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : REPORT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF ASML HOLDING N.V. HELD ON..

HOT NEWS