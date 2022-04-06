S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.92% Lower at 90973.03 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 841.27 points or 0.92% today to 90973.03

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2245.63 points or 2.41% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 5.28% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 5.28% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 94.00% from its 52-week low of 46894.48 hit Tuesday, April 20, 2021

--Rose 81.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.41% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 12.31% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 7472.92 points or 8.95%

