S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.93% Higher at 90803.43 -- Data Talk

05/17/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 838.63 points or 0.93% today to 90803.43


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 5282.60 points or 6.18% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 5.46% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, April 25, 2022

--Off 5.46% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 62.18% from its 52-week low of 55990.02 hit Wednesday, May 19, 2021

--Rose 61.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.59% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 12.10% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.89%

--Year-to-date it is up 7303.32 points or 8.75%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1737ET

