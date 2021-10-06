S&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 77443.10 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 748.40 points or 0.96% today to 77443.10

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.28% from its record close of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Off 3.28% from its 52-week high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

--Up 77.90% from its 52-week low of 43532.74 hit Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Rose 73.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.28% from its 2021 closing high of 80065.91 hit Monday, Sept 13, 2021

--Up 67.29% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 26216.61 points or 51.18%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-21 1727ET