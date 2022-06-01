Log in
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.00% Lower at 91369.58 -- Data Talk

06/01/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 918.45 points or 1.00% today to 91369.58


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 2341.41 points or 2.50% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 4.87% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Off 4.87% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 47.23% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 45.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.50% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 12.80% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 7869.47 points or 9.42%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-22 1736ET

