S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 85662.48 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 883.42 points or 1.02% today to 85662.48

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2803.07 points or 3.17% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Largest three day percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 10.81% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, May 12, 2022

--Off 10.81% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 38.03% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 29.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.59% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 5.75% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 2162.37 points or 2.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1736ET