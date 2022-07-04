S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 89128.79 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 921.99 points or 1.02% today to 89128.79

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 7.20% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 7.20% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 43.45% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 37.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.89% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 10.03% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 5628.68 points or 6.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

