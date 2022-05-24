S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.03% Higher at 91271.67 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 927.62 points or 1.03% today to 91271.67

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3152.71 points or 3.58% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 4.97% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Off 4.97% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 62.34% from its 52-week low of 56221.87 hit Friday, May 21, 2021

--Rose 62.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.09% from its 2022 closing high of 93218.66 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 12.67% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 7771.56 points or 9.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

