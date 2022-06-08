S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.09% Lower at 89946.88 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 991.23 points or 1.09% today to 89946.88

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 6.35% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 6.35% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov 8, 2021

--Up 44.94% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 32.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.02% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 11.04% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 6446.77 points or 7.72%

