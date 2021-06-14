S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.12% Higher at 66836.83 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 742.86 points or 1.12% today to 66836.83

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up 12 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 1.93% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 1.93% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 75.93% from its 52-week low of 37990.59 hit Thursday, June 18, 2020

--Rose 53.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.93% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 44.38% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 12.77%

--Year-to-date it is up 15610.34 points or 30.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-21 1723ET