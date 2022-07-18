S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.17% Higher at 105441.24 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1218.32 points or 1.17% today to 105441.24
--Second highest close in history
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 4922.83 points or 4.90% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 8, 2022
--Off 0.39% from its record close of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Highest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022
--Off 0.39% from its 52-week high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022
--Up 69.70% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021
--Rose 69.70% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.39% from its 2022 closing high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022
--Up 30.17% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 19.21%
--Year-to-date it is up 21941.13 points or 26.28%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-18-22 1750ET