  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.17% Higher at 105441.24 -- Data Talk

07/18/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1218.32 points or 1.17% today to 105441.24


--Second highest close in history

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 4922.83 points or 4.90% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 0.39% from its record close of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 0.39% from its 52-week high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Up 69.70% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 69.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.39% from its 2022 closing high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Up 30.17% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 19.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 21941.13 points or 26.28%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1750ET

