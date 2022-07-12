S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.17% Lower at 103209.83 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1222.09 points or 1.17% today to 103209.83
--Third highest close in history
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 2640.18 points or 2.49% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 24, 2022
--Off 2.49% from its record close of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 2.49% from its 52-week high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022
--Up 66.11% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021
--Rose 60.33% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.49% from its 2022 closing high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022
--Up 27.41% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 16.69%
--Year-to-date it is up 19709.72 points or 23.60%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
