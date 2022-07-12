Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.17% Lower at 103209.83 -- Data Talk

07/12/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1222.09 points or 1.17% today to 103209.83


--Third highest close in history

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2640.18 points or 2.49% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 24, 2022

--Off 2.49% from its record close of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 2.49% from its 52-week high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Up 66.11% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 60.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.49% from its 2022 closing high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Up 27.41% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 16.69%

--Year-to-date it is up 19709.72 points or 23.60%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1735ET

