S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.20% Lower at 88869.78 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1077.10 points or 1.20% today to 88869.78

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2068.33 points or 2.27% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 7.47% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, May 20, 2022

--Off 7.47% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 43.20% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 30.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.17% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 9.71% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.70%

--Year-to-date it is up 5369.67 points or 6.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1736ET