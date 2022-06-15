S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.22% Higher at 88465.55 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 1065.55 points or 1.22% today to 88465.55

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 7.89% from its record close of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Off 7.89% from its 52-week high of 96044.88 hit Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

--Up 42.55% from its 52-week low of 62059.97 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Rose 30.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.60% from its 2022 closing high of 93710.99 hit Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Up 9.21% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 4965.44 points or 5.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-22 1738ET