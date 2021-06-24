S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.28% Higher at 66933.06 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is up 843.12 points or 1.28% today to 66933.06

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 9, 2021

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1797.06 points or 2.76% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, June 9, 2021

--Up 17 of the past 21 trading days

--Off 1.79% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 1.79% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 73.01% from its 52-week low of 38686.69 hit Tuesday, June 30, 2020

--Rose 59.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.79% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 44.59% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 12.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 15706.57 points or 30.66%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

