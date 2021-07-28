Log in
S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.32% Higher at 66553.45 -- Data Talk

07/28/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
The S&P MERVAL Index is up 865.14 points or 1.32% today to 66553.45

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 21, 2021

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1712.22 points or 2.64% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 22, 2021

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 2.34% from its record close of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Off 2.34% from its 52-week high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 67.22% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 36.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.34% from its 2021 closing high of 68151.14 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 43.77% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.70%

--Year-to-date it is up 15326.96 points or 29.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 1723ET

HOT NEWS