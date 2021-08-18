S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.33% Lower at 67094.33 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 904.71 points or 1.33% today to 67094.33

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2450.43 points or 3.52% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 28, 2021

--Off 3.52% from its record close of 69544.76 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Off 3.52% from its 52-week high of 69544.76 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 68.58% from its 52-week low of 39799.89 hit Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020

--Rose 41.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.52% from its 2021 closing high of 69544.76 hit Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Up 44.94% from its 2021 closing low of 46291.77 hit Monday, March 8, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.65%

--Year-to-date it is up 15867.84 points or 30.98%

