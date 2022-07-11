S&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.34% Lower at 104431.92 -- Data Talk

The S&P MERVAL Index is down 1418.09 points or 1.34% today to 104431.92

--Second highest close in history

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 1.34% from its record close of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 1.34% from its 52-week high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Up 68.08% from its 52-week low of 62133.15 hit Monday, July 19, 2021

--Rose 62.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.34% from its 2022 closing high of 105850.01 hit Friday, July 8, 2022

--Up 28.92% from its 2022 closing low of 81004.41 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 18.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 20931.81 points or 25.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

